May (elbow) said he is scheduled to resume throwing on Thursday.

This will mark the first time May has thrown since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in March. The 27-year-old still has a long road of recovery ahead of him as he'll work to build up his arm strength, but he's hoping to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast