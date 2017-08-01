Twins' Trevor May: Will resume throwing Thursday
May (elbow) said he is scheduled to resume throwing on Thursday.
This will mark the first time May has thrown since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in March. The 27-year-old still has a long road of recovery ahead of him as he'll work to build up his arm strength, but he's hoping to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.
