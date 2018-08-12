May pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth frame Saturday during the Twins' victory over the Tigers.

May recorded his third hold of the season during his scoreless effort to improve to a 1.93 ERA. Trevor Hildenberger, who owns a 4.74 ERA, recorded the save of this victory but allowed two runs on a homer, another hit and a walk to escape after trouble. As Minnesota figures out its future at closer following the trade of Fernando Rodney, May still could enter the mix as the Twins play out the final month-plus, which makes him worth a stash in deeper mixed fantasy formats and an urgent pickup in AL-only setups.