Megill's contract was selected by the Twins on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Megill began the season at Triple-A St. Paul, and he posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 11 innings over nine relief appearances. He made 28 appearances out of the bullpen for the Cubs last year and will likely serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever for Minnesota.