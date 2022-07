Megill (shoulder) struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday in his rehab appearance for Triple-A St. Paul.

Megill could be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point in the next week. He'll likely fill a middle-relief or setup role for Minnesota after turning in a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 13 innings prior to landing on the IL.