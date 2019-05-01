Twins' Trey Cabbage: Promoted to High-A

Cabbage was promoted to High-A Fort Myers after hitting .313 with a 1.030 OPS and six home runs in 18 games at Low-A Cedar Rapids.

It was Cabbage's third year at Low-A and he's a bit old for the level at age 22 but he could turn his career around with a strong showing at High-A. The 2015 fourth-round draft pick out of high school had an OPS of .604 and .710 the past two seasons.