Twins' Tristan Gray: Cedes shortstop to Kreidler on Sunday

Gray is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Though he had started against right-handed pitchers in each of the Twins' last three games, Gray will give way to Ryan Kreidler on Sunday while the Angels send another righty (Jose Soriano) to the bump. Gray could still rank as the Twins' preferred option at shortstop while Kreidler has fizzled at the plate of late. Since churning out back-to-back three-hit performances June 20 and 21, Kreidler has slashed .167/.200/.250 over his subsequent 15 games.