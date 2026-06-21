Twins' Tristan Gray: Ceding another start to Kreidler

Gray is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since Brooks Lee made the full-time shift over to third base in late May, Gray has typically occupied the strong side of a platoon at shortstop. However, Gray's grip on that role may be loosening, as he'll cede the position to Ryan Kreidler for a second straight game while the Twins face off against right-hander Jose Cabrera. Gray has been stuck in an extended funk at the plate, going 3-for-24 with a 1:9 BB:K over his last eight games to bring his season-long slash line down to .241/.283/.361.