France is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

France has served as the Twins' everyday first baseman throughout the season, but his stranglehold on that role could be slipping a bit. He'll hit the bench for the second time in the five games while he's slashed just .185/.241/.315 over a stretch of 14 contests dating back to June 14. Kody Clemens will step in for France at first base and will bat eighth.