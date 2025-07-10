France is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

The right-handed-hitting France will head to the bench for the third time in the Twins' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, as the left-handed-hitting Kody Clemens gets the nod at first base with righty Colin Rea on the hill for the Cubs. Clemens and France could be part of a loose platoon moving forward, though neither player has been especially productive in recent weeks. Dating back to June 20, France has delivered a .563 OPS, while Clemens has posted a .640 OPS over that same timeframe.