France is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton's injured ribcage has indirectly reopened more playing time of late for France, who had started in six of the previous seven games while going 7-for-19 with three doubles, four walks, three runs and two RBI. France is on an expiring deal and doesn't fit into the Twins' long-term plans, so the 31-year-old could be a candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of Thursday's deadline. With France out of the lineup for the final game before the deadline, Kody Clemens will shift back over to first base after making his previous two starts at second base.