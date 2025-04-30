France went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

The 30-year-old was the only Minnesota player to collect multiple hits, and his solo homer during the fifth inning accounted for the club's lone run of the day. France has been on a tear over the past four games with three multi-hit performances, and he's gone 8-for-16 with three doubles and a home run during that stretch. He's enjoyed a decent start to the campaign with a .267/.345/.410 slash line and three long balls in 30 games while serving as the Twins' primary first baseman.