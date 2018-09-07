Twins' Tyler Austin: Absent from Friday's lineup
Austin (back) is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Austin's back tightened up on him during Wednesday's game after falling while attempting to chase down a foul ball. He eventually left that contest prior to the top of the eighth inning and will need a little more time off before returning to action. Per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, manager Paul Molitor said the club will "go slowly" with Austin, so don't be surprised if he remains sidelined for a couple more days. In his place, Robbie Grossman will DH and bat eighth.
