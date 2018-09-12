Austin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Austin rejoined the lineup Tuesday after sitting out four games with a back injury, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He'll head back to the bench as the Twins look to ease him back into action, with Eddie Rosario serving as the DH and Robbie Grossman starting in left field.

