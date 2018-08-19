Austin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Make it three homers in six games for Austin since being traded from the Yankees to the Twins. His .241 average and .297 OBP in 40 total games between New York and Minnesota don't look good, but he's slugging a healthy .518 and that pop figures to keep him in the lineup as the designated hitter close to every day down the stretch.

