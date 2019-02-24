Austin started at first base and went 1-for-3 in his spring debut Saturday in a split squad win over Baltimore.

Austin hit 17 home runs with a .767 OPS last season and looked to have a chance at a regular role with the Twins. However, the offseason additions of C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez could make Austin expendable. He's out of minor league options, so he could be kept over other bench options as a result.