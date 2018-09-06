Austin is dealing with a tight back and will be reevaluated when the Twins return home Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Austin's back apparently tightened up after he slipped and fell pursuing a foul ball near Houston's dugout. He was initially able to stick in the game but was eventually replaced by Gregorio Petit in the top of the eighth inning. Austin was 0-for-3 with a trio of strikeouts before exiting. He should be considered day-to-day.