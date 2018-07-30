Austin and Luis Rijo were traded from the Yankees to the Twins on Monday in exchange for Lance Lynn Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Austin will head to Minnesota after slashing .223/.280/.471 with eight homers and 23 RBI through 34 games with the Yankees. With Greg Bird having a solid handle on first base in the Bronx, Austin will benefit from this deal, as he'll likely receive more opportunities with his new team.