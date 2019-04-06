Austin has been designated for assignment to make room for Chase De Jong, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Austin had a strong spring training, hitting .353 while adding three home runs in 48 plate appearances. He wasn't able to find playing time sitting behind first baseman C.J. Cron and designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The corresponding move selected Chase De Jong's contract, who will be brought to the major-league club to help with bullpen depth issues for the Twins.