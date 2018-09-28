Austin went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Austin wasn't able to homer in consecutive games, but posted another strong offensive performance Thursday. He now has four multi-RBI games across his last eight starts, bringing his total to 45 for the season. He's swung the bat well since joining the Twins in late July, slugging over .500 with nine home runs across 127 plate appearances.