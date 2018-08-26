Austin went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the A's.

Austin took Lou Trivino deep in the seventh inning to bring the score to 4-2, though the A's would answer with two runs of their own in the eighth inning en route to the win. The 26-year-old is now hitting a solid .316/.367/.658 with four homers and seven RBI since joining the Twins at the end of July (11 games). He should continue to see regular at-bats for Minnesota down the stretch.