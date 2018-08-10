Twins' Tyler Austin: Headed to big leagues
Austin will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Austin is set to make his team debut after being traded from the Yankees to the Twins at the end of July. He appeared in 34 games this season with New York, and he hit .223 with eight homers and 23 RBI. Minnesota is yet to make a corresponding move.
