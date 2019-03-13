Austin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Pirates.

Austin continues his hot form at the plate as he is 12-for-29 (.414) with two doubles and four RBI in nine games. The 27-year-old hit 17 home runs over 268 plate appearances between the Yankees and Twins in 2018. The offseason additions of C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez have Austin competing for a reserve role, but his spring offense and Miguel Sano's (heel) absence to start the season are increasing his odds of securing a spot on the Opening Day roster.