Austin isn't in the starting nine for the second half of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Austin went 0-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in the first game of the day, but he'll get the rest of the night off. Joe Mauer slots in as the designated hitter and Mitch Garver will take over at first base with Austin on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories