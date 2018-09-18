Austin (back) is hitting fifth and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Austin will only be forced to miss one game after injuring his back during Sunday's series finale against the Royals. The 27-year-old, who is hitting .224/.287/.518 with eight homers in 24 games since joining the Twins, will face lefty Daniel Norris in his return to action.