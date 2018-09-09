Austin (back) will try to take batting practice Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

According to manager Paul Molitor, Austin's back is "heading in the right direction" after being backed off from swings for a few days. He'll try to ramp up his activity Monday, after which it will likely become clearer as to when he may return to the lineup. Robbie Grossman should continue to see some extra playing time while Austin is sidelined.