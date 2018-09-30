Austin is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Austin has a .212/.287/.348 slash line over 66 at-bats in September so he'll head to the bench for the season finale. Mitch Garver will bat fifth as the designated hitter Sunday. The 27-year-old has a .230/.287/.480 slash line with 17 home runs over 244 at-bats between the Yankees and Twins this season.