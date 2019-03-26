The Twins recently informed Austin that he would be included on the team's Opening Day roster, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The team's decision to release non-roster invitee Lucas Duda last week signaled that Austin was on track to join the Twins as a reserve first baseman/designated hitter. Austin showed some impressive pop against left-handed pitching a season ago, but so too did C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz, who are set to serve as the main options at first base and DH, respectively. So long as those two players are healthy, Austin may not even have a clear path to a short-side platoon role.