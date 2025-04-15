Beede agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Beede secured a spot in Cleveland's Opening Day bullpen last spring but was off the 40-man roster by May after posting an 8.36 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14 innings in 13 appearances. He finished out the season with Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus and didn't fare any better (11.28 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB in 22.1 innings). On the heels of the poor season, Beede had remained unsigned since electing free agency in October, but the Twins will bring the 31-year-old right-hander aboard as organizational pitching depth. He's expected to report to Triple-A St. Paul once he's fully ramped up.