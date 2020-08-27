Clippard (elbow) struck out the only batter he faced in a relief appearance in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

Clippard whiffed Delino DeShields to end the sixth inning of the contest, needing just six pitches to complete the at-bat. The 35-year-old Clippard was hit by a line drive in Sunday's game versus the Royals, but the injury was not deemed serious. He's posted a 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings this season. Clippard has a 1-0 record and five holds in 13 appearances (two starts).