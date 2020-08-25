Clippard (elbow) played catch Tuesday and could be available to pitch in the team's game against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Clippard was hit by a line drive on his elbow in Sunday's win, but initial imaging came back clean. His throwing session Tuesday apparently went well, and manager Rocco Baldelli said that he'll be available out of the bullpen if needed. The right-hander has been effective for the Twins this season, carrying a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over 12.2 innings during 12 appearances (two starts).