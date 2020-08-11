Clippard will start for the Twins against the Brewers on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This will mark Clippard's second time serving as an opener for the Twins this season. He got the ball to begin Minnesota's Aug. 2 game and threw two perfect innings with one strikeout against Cleveland. Devin Smeltzer figures to be available for a few frames behind Clippard after last pitching Aug. 7 (62 pitches).