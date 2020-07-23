Clippard threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout and walk in Wednesday's exhibition loss to the Cubs.
Clippard gave up some runs in summer camp exhibition games, but was likely just more a case of a veteran getting his work in. He'll be a key setup man for the Twins this season for closer Taylor Rogers.
