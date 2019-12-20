Twins' Tyler Clippard: Signs with Twins
Clippard signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Twins on Friday.
The 34-year-old remained a strong relief option in his 13th season in the majors in 2019, posting a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for Cleveland. He should be at worst a quality middle-relief option for the Twins this season and could have the chance to add to his 68 career saves if injuries strike the team's top closing options.
