Clippard signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Twins on Friday.

The 34-year-old remained a strong relief option in his 13th season in the majors in 2019, posting a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for Cleveland. He should be at worst a quality middle-relief option for the Twins this season and could have the chance to add to his 68 career saves if injuries strike the team's top closing options.

