Clippard was hit by a line drive on his elbow in Sunday's win against the Royals, but initial imaging came back clean, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Clippard exited Sunday's game with a trainer on the final play of the eighth inning, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. However, manager Rocco Baldelli said that it should be a few days before Clippard is ready to throw again. Prior to the injury, the right-hander tossed one clean inning while striking out two as he earned his first win of the season.