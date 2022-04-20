Duffey (0-2) earned the loss after allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in one inning in a 4-3 loss Tuesday in Kansas City.

Duffey gave up solo homers to Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier in the sixth inning. With the Twins leading 3-2 when Duffey entered, it was technically a blown save, his second of the season. The 31-year-old has pitched in the sixth or seventh innings in each appearance since his blown save on April 9. Minnesota has yet to have any pitcher record a save in 2022 and it is unclear who will be given those opportunities when they arise.