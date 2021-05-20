MLB suspended Duffey three games and handed him an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at the White Sox's Yermin Mercedes in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 5-4 win, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Duffey is appealing the suspension.

Duffey's three-game ban comes after he attempted to get revenge on Mercedes for swinging away (and hitting a home run) on a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning of a 15-4 game one day earlier. Though Duffey's pitch didn't hit Mercedes, the intent was obvious enough for MLB to levy punishment. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was also handed a one-game suspension, which he will serve in the second half of Minnesota's doubleheader with the Angels on Thursday. Expect Duffey's appeal to be heard in the next few days before an announcement is made regarding whether the three-game ban is upheld or reduced.