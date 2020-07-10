Duffey has not thrown in live batting practice or a scrimmage in summer camp as he's slightly behind other pitchers in his build-up to the season. MLB.com reports. "Duff, just due to every guy being in a different spot, probably just going to be a hair behind as we build him up," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We're just building him up right now before we get him out there facing hitters."

It's not clear if Duffey is dealing with an injury or just behind on his conditioning. Either way, it doesn't look like a major concern. However, Duffey was thought to have sneaky fantasy value early in the season if starting pitchers are not going to be able to go far into games, as he could get significant innings and opportunities as a result. If Duffey is eased into the start of the season, he may not be able to capitalize on those potential early relief innings.