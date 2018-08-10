Duffey was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

As expected, Duffey will join the big-league bullpen following the trade of Fernando Rodney to the Athletics on Thursday. Across seven appearances with Minnesota this year, Duffey has posted a 6.35 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots while he's with the team.

