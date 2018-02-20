Twins' Tyler Duffey: Competing for starting role
Duffey will compete for a spot in the Twins rotation this spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Duffey's chances of claiming a starting gig to open the season looked more promising when pitchers and catchers reported to spring camp last week, but after the club acquired Jake Odorizzi from the Rays on Saturday, it appears only one rotation spot is truly up for grabs at this point. Though all 56 of Duffey's appearances came in relief last season, he was often called upon to record more than three outs and made 36 starts the prior two seasons for the Twins, so building up stamina to work more innings shouldn't be an issue for the right-hander. In addition to Duffey, free-agent pickup Anibal Sanchez and a healthy Phil Hughes look like the top candidates for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, with the pitchers' performances in spring likely to dictate whom receives the nod. Duffey's surface numbers over the past two seasons (5.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP in 204 innings) aren't impressive, but his 4.38 FIP, .334 BABIP and low 62.3 percent strand rate over that span suggest bad luck may explain some of his struggles.
More News
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Role may change this spring•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Needs rest after three-inning save•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Mixed results in bullpen•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Move to bullpen pays dividends•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Performing well out of bullpen•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: First poor outing of season•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...