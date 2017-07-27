Twins' Tyler Duffey: First bullpen season showing mixed results
Duffey has struck out 46 with a WHIP of 1.35 in 46.2 innings in his first season as a reliever.
After coming up the Twins' farm system as a starter, Minnesota watched him struggle in the rotation for two seasons before deciding to put him in the bullpen. Now as a reliever, Duffey has been able to pump up his velocity to averaging 92 mph. The move hasn't helped his control much however, as hitters are batting .350 against him for the second season in a row, a frightful sight for fantasy owners.
