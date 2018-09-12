Twins' Tyler Duffey: Goes two innings in start
Duffey allowed one run on two hits in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday, striking out one and walking zero in two innings.
As anticipated, Duffey went just a couple innings (throwing 29 pitches) in his start and handed off the ball to the long-reliever Kohl Stewart. This was Duffey's first start of the year and his 15th appearance overall, and he now carries a 8.57 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP with a 16:2 K:BB in 21 innings this season. It's likely the 27-year-old will be returning to the bullpen.
