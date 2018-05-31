Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Duffey has appeared in three games for the Twins this season, accruing a disastrous 13.50 ERA and 2.25 WHIP with four strikeouts across 5.1 innings. He figures to offer assistance out of the Minnesota bullpen during his latest stint in the major leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories