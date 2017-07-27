Twins' Tyler Duffey: Mixed results in bullpen
Duffey has posted a 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 46.2 innings in his first season as a reliever.
After coming up in the Twins' farm system as a starter, Duffey struggled in the rotation for two seasons before moving to the bullpen. Now as a reliever, Duffey has been able to pump up his velocity to 92 mph on average, and with that increase has come an improvement in strikeout rate.
More News
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Move to bullpen pays dividends•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Performing well out of bullpen•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: First poor outing of season•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Will start season in long relief•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Emerges as leader for fifth starter•
-
Twins' Tyler Duffey: Remains in fifth starter mix•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...