Duffey has posted a 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 46.2 innings in his first season as a reliever.

After coming up in the Twins' farm system as a starter, Duffey struggled in the rotation for two seasons before moving to the bullpen. Now as a reliever, Duffey has been able to pump up his velocity to 92 mph on average, and with that increase has come an improvement in strikeout rate.