Duffey likely won't be able to pitch again until Thursday after registering a three-inning save in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports..

After struggling in July with a 7.36 ERA, Duffey has given up just one run in 9.1 innings with a 7.7 K/9 in August.

