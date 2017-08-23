Twins' Tyler Duffey: Needs rest after three-inning save
Duffey likely won't be able to pitch again until Thursday after registering a three-inning save in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports..
After struggling in July with a 7.36 ERA, Duffey has given up just one run in 9.1 innings with a 7.7 K/9 in August.
