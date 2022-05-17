Duffey pitched a perfect inning against the Athletics on Monday, striking out one batter and earning a save.

Emilio Pagan has been the primary closer for Minnesota of late, but he pitched in three straight games over the weekend and was held out Monday. The Twins thus turned to Duffey with a two-run ninth-inning lead, and the right-hander came through with his first save of the season. Duffey hasn't allowed a run in his past six outings and is an important part of Minnesota's bullpen, but he doesn't figure to get many save chances going forward with Jhoan Duran joining Pagan in collecting a majority of the team's ninth-inning opportunities.