Duffey allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Texas.

With Taylor Rogers and Hansel Robles both logging perfect innings earlier in the contest, Duffey was called on to lock down a save in the bottom of the 10th. He allowed an RBI single to Joey Gallo, but the right-hander was otherwise effective in his second save of the year. He's pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 26 innings this season. Duffey has also picked up eight holds in 28 outings, often serving as a setup option.