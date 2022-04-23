Duffey (1-2) earned the victory, striking out two in one perfect inning in a 2-1 win Friday over the White Sox.

Duffey entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with the Twins losing 1-0 and had his best outing of the season. Facing the top of the Chicago lineup, he struck out the first two batters before getting Jose Abreu to ground out. Minnesota scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to put Duffey in line for the win. The 31-year-old got off to a rocky start this season, blowing two saves in his first four appearances, but was called upon late in a close game and was rewarded with the victory when he got the job done.