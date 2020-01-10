Play

Duffey signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old earned a solid raise in his first season of arbitration eligibility with somewhat of a breakout campaign last year, posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 82:14 K:BB with 15 holds in 57.2 innings. Duffey is unlikely to see much in terms of saves next season, but he could work as a setup man if he can replicate his 2019 performance.

