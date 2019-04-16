Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Duffey has allowed one run while striking out 11 in six innings for Rochester this season. He hasn't had nearly that sort of success in parts of four big-league seasons, posting a 5.46 ERa and a mediocre 20.2 percent strikeout rate. Andrew Vazquez was optioned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

