Duffey threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts and a walk to earn his second hold in Friday's win over Pittsburgh.

Duffey had a slow start to the season with a 4.50 ERA and five walks in his first four innings. He has been striking out batters with six strikeouts in six innings overall. Duffey has always had good control, so the early walks are out of character. He doesn't appear to be in the mix to finish games as he's been used as early as the fourth and fifth innings in games, but he'll still feature in high-leverage situations if the walks don't become a trend.